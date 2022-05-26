Food, drink businesses complete marketing masterclass
Subscribe newsletter
Nine Isle of Man food and drink producers have successfully completed a series of marketing masterclasses, designed to boost their brand and find new audiences for their products.
The weekly ‘Fast Track Your Food & Drink’ workshops were delivered by food business specialist Fiona Fitzpatrick and social media expert Kirsty Lawrence in Castletown.
The four-part series was developed in association with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture’s Food Matters strategy, which aims to grow the island’s food and drink sector.
Topics covered included brand building, understanding product opportunities, email marketing and the importance of creating engaging content for social media.
Local food and drink businesses Angelica Belle, Just Pizza and Pasta, Kella Distillers, The Market Stall, Foraging Vintners, Rogue Brewing, Ballakarran Farm, Isle of Man Meats and Isle of Man Salt Co all completed the course held at the Engine Room.
Nick Scarffe, from Rogue Brewing, said: ‘It was great to meet so many passionate and talented people working in our sector.
Fiona and Kirsty created a highly engaging environment for us to share ideas, troubleshoot and consolidate our understanding of our brand and market.’
Fiona Fitzpatirick said: ‘It was wonderful to meet such talented local entrepreneurs who took the chance to connect with a new network. There were plenty of lightbulb moments and I hope they all left with a deeper understanding of how to market their great products.’
Clare Barber MHK, Minister for DEFA, said: ‘Empowering our local producers is an important part of the department’s Food Matters Strategy so I am delighted that so many have engaged with Fiona and Kirsty, who are both experts in their field.’
To register for future food and drink marketing workshops, contact [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |