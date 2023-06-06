CDAX, a digital foreign exchange and treasury services provider, is aiming to raise funds for Forget Me Not, which funds the provision of the Admiral Nurse palliative care service.
CDAX chief executive and co-founder Chris Connor said: ‘Dementia is a devastating and progressive disease, affecting not only those living with this life-limiting condition but also their families and loved ones.
‘That’s why we’re pleased to be supporting Forget Me Not, which is helping to transform people’s lives through the provision of specialist dementia care. It’s a charity close to all our hearts, and especially to my fellow local director and co-founder, Kasper Strandskov, whose mother is living with dementia.
‘The cost-of-living crisis is putting charities’ budgets under relentless pressure and making sustainable service provision more challenging than ever.
‘At the same time, there’s increasing need for access to third-sector specialist care, support, expertise and practical help.
‘It’s against this background that, as a local socially responsible business, we’ve chosen Forgot Me Not as one of the local good causes to benefit from our community investment programme, in recognition of their tireless work to improve the quality of life for those living with dementia and their families.’
Forget Me Not trustees Fiona Kirkham and Natalie Radford said: ‘Forget Me Not are delighted and incredibly thankful that CDAX have chosen to support our charity.
‘Forget Me Not was founded in August 2018 with a mission to improve the support available in the Isle of Man for those living with dementia and their carers.
‘We fund 100% of the cost of the Admiral Nurse service in the Isle of Man, supported by Dementia UK and in collaboration with Hospice Isle of Man. At present we have two full-time nurses and are currently recruiting a third to the team.
‘Admiral Nurses provide essential one-to-one support to those with dementia and their carers, providing guidance and practical solutions to the issues faced on a daily basis.
‘The service is a lifeline to those who use it, helping families to live more positively with dementia in the present and to face the challenges of tomorrow with more confidence and less fear.’