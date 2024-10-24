Former Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper will lead a discussion on the priorities for the current government at the Manx Legion Club in Douglas on Monday evening (October 28).
Mr Hooper, who resigned from the role last week, is also leader of the Liberal Vannin party who are hosting event that will focus on health and social care.
The discussion gets under way at 7.30pm.
The party’s next coffee morning will take place the following Saturday, November 2, starting at 10.30am at the Christian Science Reading Room on Woodbourne Road/Hilary Road in Douglas.
Liberal Vannin’s southern branch is holding its next meeting at 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 6 at the Railway Station Hotel, Port St Mary.
At the meeting the branch will begin planning for next April’s local authority elections in Arbory/Rushen, Castletown, Port Erin, Port St Mary and Malew.