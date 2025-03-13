‘What is wrong with our government?’
That’s the question to be addressed by former government minister and well-known political commentator Chris Robertshaw at the next public meeting of the Positive Action Group, which takes place on Monday (March 17).
At the meeting at the Manx Legion on Market Hill, Douglas, Mr Robertshaw will set out his concerns that the island is heading towards serious economic and fiscal problems in the near future and that action needs to be taken now to address them.
He will analyse the implications of the recent Manx Budget and outline his proposals for urgent reform of the island’s governance.
There will be an opportunity to ask questions.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. The meeting closes at 9pm.