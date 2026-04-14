Former Infrastructure Minister and Rushen MHK Michelle Haywood has criticised the planning committee’s decision to refuse a proposal for temporary parking at the former Summerland site.
The application, submitted by the Department of Infrastructure (DoI), sought permission to create a temporary car park for 32 vehicles on part of the derelict site for a period of 18 months, in a bid to ease ongoing parking pressures at the northern end of Douglas Promenade.
Speaking after the decision, Dr Haywood said the idea had originally been hers during her time as Infrastructure Minister, arguing the refusal would do little to address a well-known lack of parking in the area.
In a social media post, she said: ‘There is a clear lack of parking at the northern end of the Prom. The site has been used for parking before.
‘Government doesn’t have that sort of money. So why not just make the lives of people who live near this land just a little easier by providing temporary parking.
‘It’s a total nonsense to say this blocks the land from being redeveloped… Instead we can carry on watching the site do nothing.’
She concluded, sarcastically: ‘Well done planning committee… well done.’
Her comments come just months after she was removed from her ministerial role, with the Chief Minister’s reasoning so that ‘government can pursue a renewed approach’ to issues including the roll-out of 20mph speed limits and the Local Government (Amendment) Bill.
During the planning meeting this week, committee chairman Rob Callister questioned why the DoI had submitted an application which was contrary to planning policy for the Summerland site.
He said: ‘I’m surprised the DoI did not realise it would breach all these policies. They have shot themselves in the foot.’
Douglas City Council had also objected to the proposal, citing policy concerns.
The DoI had argued the scheme would provide a temporary solution while the long-term future of the site is explored, with interest from potential developers ongoing.
However, members raised concerns about the temporary nature of the plans and their potential impact on future development, ultimately leading to the application being refused.