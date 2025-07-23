In the judgement issued by Deemster John Needham, it says: ‘The particulars allege there was negligence and breaches of duty by both Defendants resulting in the claimant suffering personal injury, both physical and mental, during his 18-month residence at Southlands, and the breaches, taken cumulatively, were such as to interfere with the Claimant’s right not to suffer torture or inhumane or degrading treatment under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.’