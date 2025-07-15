Thousands of people flocked to the south of the island last weekend for the annual Port Erin Beach Festival.
A number of activities took place across the beach and promenade, with visitors enjoying the warm weather and high temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday.
A spokesperson involved in the event commented: ‘We were blessed by the wonderful weather this year with wall to wall sunshine.
‘The people flocked to the beach in their numbers, and many visitors said that they had not seen that many people since the 1960s or 1970s.
‘The beach on Saturday was completely packed from the Manx Wildlife show at the green near the lifeboat station, right through to the Cosy Nook and the beach huts on the other side.’
The activities on offer throughout the day included the Manx Wildlife Trust’s ‘Festival of the Sea’, music on the ‘ManxRock’ stage by the Bay Hotel, the popular Scruft’s dog show, beach football and yoga, the ‘Three Legs’ mini golf, sand castle competitions, aquabikes, paddleboards and the traditional mascot race.
‘This year we had a great selection of traders, with over 20 stalls, six charities and a wide selection of food stalls in the food court,’ the spokesperson added.
‘What was really great is that although we had many people over the two days, there were no incidents or bad behavior reported.
‘A truly great weekend was had by all.’
A spokesperson from Deep South Music Festival, who organised the live music on the beach, added: ‘The very welcome sunshine only contributed to a Port Erin event they will talk about for years to come.
‘Record crowds and record sunshine was a cocktail made in heaven!
‘From a music perspective, it really has been over loaded with Manx musical brilliance that was very much appreciated from the very welcome audience.’