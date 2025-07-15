Culture Vannin has helped to support the printing of the first comprehensive modern account of the island’s history between 1405 and 1830.
Edited by Tim Thornton, Harold Mytum, and Michael Hoy, and published by Boydell and Brewer, ‘A New History of the Isle of Man, Volume IV, Parts I & II’ offers an exploration of a formative period in the Isle of Man’s past, tracing both its political and constitutional development as well as its social and economic life.
The research needed for these volumes was undertaken by the Centre for Manx Studies and a wide network of academics and researchers, with support from the Isle of Man Government, Manx National Heritage and Culture Vannin.
In 2024, the charity provided a grant to enable both volumes to be made available on the Isle of Man at a greatly reduced price.
Culture Vannin’s support has ensured that this work is accessible to as wide an audience as possible, reflecting a commitment to ‘promoting and celebrating’ Manx culture and heritage.
Chris Thomas MHK, chair of Culture Vannin, said: ‘Culture Vannin is delighted to support the publication of these important volumes, which shed new light on the rich and distinctive story of our island.
‘Making this authoritative account more accessible to the Manx public is central to our mission of helping everyone to understand the history of these shores, and our relationship with surrounding islands and powers.’
Part I focuses on political and constitutional history, examining the island under the lordships of the Stanley Earls of Derby, Thomas Fairfax, and the Dukes of Atholl.
It highlights critical events such as the succession disputes within the Stanley family, the turbulent civil war years, and the extensive smuggling or running trade activities of the eighteenth century which ultimately led to the British Crown’s reassertion of authority.
Throughout, the volume emphasises the distinctiveness of the Manx constitutional experience, showing how it developed in connection with, yet separate from, the histories of England, Scotland, and Ireland.
Part II then offers an in-depth account of social and economic life in the island, charting demographic changes, economic developments, the growth of trade, religious life, and the evolution of education, arts, and culture.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin added: ‘It also addresses issues such as land ownership disputes, improvements in agriculture and fishing, and the changing status of the Manx language.
‘Richly illustrated, this volume provides a vivid picture of daily life and the island’s unique cultural identity during this period.’
The book could also soon become available at various other shops across the Isle of Man.
More information about Culture Vannin’s grant-giving scheme can be found by visiting https://culturevannin.im/grantsandawards/grants/