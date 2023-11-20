A former sales manager at Currys electrical store has admitted stealing an iPhone and an Apple watch.
Rhys Daniel Hurst pleaded guilty to theft and will be sentenced in summary court on December 14.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Hurst, who was living at Brookhill Road in Ramsey at the time but has since moved to Fife in Scotland, was working at the store at Spring Valley Industrial Estate from January until May.
The 24-year-old stole an iPhone 13 and Apple watch said to be worth a total of £958.
Mr Swain said that the offence had been a breach of trust, but that there had been no sophistication involved and that Hurst had been wearing the watch at the time of his arrest.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was suitable to be sentenced in the summary court.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz agreed that the case should remain in the lower court, saying that it was a relatively low value theft.
Mr Taubitz said that a psychiatric report had recently been completed and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction.
Bail continues with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.