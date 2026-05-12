More than 100 people packed into Comis Golf Club for the second public meeting on the proposed Mooir Vannin offshore windfarm.
Nine speakers addressed the examining panel, followed by five who spoke at the first public meeting in March.
Concerns raised during the three-hour meeting included lack of clarity about how much revenue the island would receive, the cost of decommissioning and fears that it was already a done deal.
Orsted’s project - the island’s first offshore windfarm if approved - proposes 87 turbines each with a height of 350m.
Menaka Sahai, chair of the examining panel, which will ultimately make a recommendation to the Council of Ministers on whether a marine infrastructure consent should be granted, stressed no determination had been made on the merits of Orsted’s application.
Karen Quayle, speaking online, raised questions about the consultation process.
She said: ‘Honestly, I feel let down by the process so far. I think we can all agree that the process is complex, there’s a lot of detail involved with the submissions, the documentation available online to the public is not only complex but lacks details required.’
Second to address the meeting was Linda Wales who said the silent majority were opposed to the project.
She said: ‘I’ve spoken to so many people about this and have yet to meet anyone who is in favour.
‘The visual impact from this industrial-sized project on the unspoilt shores of this land would be enormous and it would be too late after they’re built to do anything about the impact.
‘The tourist trade would undoubtedly suffer.’
She said the expected lifespan of the turbines would be a ‘mere’ 30 years and decommissioning costs could run to hundreds of millions of pounds.
‘What guarantees have we got that Orsted will still be in existence in 30 years’ time?’ she asked.
Mrs Wales added: ‘This is such an emotive subject that a referendum might be a useful exercise,’ she said. ‘How can the electorate vote when we are not given the full story?
‘As far as I’m aware there is no agreement as to how much, if any, of the power generated by these turbines would come to the island - it’s for the use of the UK.
‘It’s time the Manx government was honest with the electorate. Can this proposal even be turned down or stopped without incurring any financial penalty or is it already a done deal?
Another speaker, Sue Woolley, said: ‘That this development would be visually intrusive is undeniable - 87 turbines, each one higher than the Eiffel Tower.’
She claimed the government had been ‘less than honest and open’ - especially as sitting MHKs have been warned not to make their views known because it might prejudice the final outcome.
‘To my mind, the present administration has already made up its mind and will not allow anything stand in its way. Perhaps things have already gone too far? I hope I am wrong,’ she said.