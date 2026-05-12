All elective procedures at Noble’s Hospital have been delayed until Monday (May 18) due to ‘operational pressures’.
The hospital is currently operating under ‘significant pressure’ as a result of exceptionally increasing demand for care, as well as limited capacity across its services.
Manx Care state that they have been ‘monitoring’ the situation, which has seen demand rise overnight from Monday (May 11) into Tuesday (May 12).
A spokesperson from Manx Care commented: ‘As a result, we have taken the difficult decision to stand down all elective (planned) procedures from this afternoon through to Monday, May 18.
‘All cancer care and urgent treatments will continue as planned.
‘We understand how disappointing and frustrating this will be for those affected, and we are truly sorry for the impact this may have, whether you are waiting in the Emergency Department or for a scheduled procedure.
‘Thank you for your patience and understanding while our teams work hard to care for those most in need.’
For those in need of support, the MCALS Team are available by phone on 01624 642642 or via email at [email protected]