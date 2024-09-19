The family of a ‘compassionate and caring’ former teacher who took her own life say they ‘felt like outsiders’ during her care.
Katy Kaslik, 51, entered the water in Douglas bay on February 8 this year and her body was found a short time later on the beach by a dog walker.
Katy, of Douglas, had suffered from mood swings for a number of years after suffering a stroke in 2016. But her mental health deteriorated due to a number of personal issues.
She had been voluntarily admitted to Manannan Court on December 18 last year after attempting to take her own life but was discharged two weeks later on January 3. She died just over a month later.
She admitted Katy to Manannan Court on December 18 and he was also the one who discharged her two weeks later on January 3.
He described how Katy was suffering from significant anxiety, societal distress and was experiencing suicidal thoughts when she was admitted to the hospital. She was also not sleeping or eating well.
Katy was given medication, occupational therapy and provided with other psychological treatment while at the hospital. Dr Doherty said she improved a lot and was no longer overwhelmed and becoming ‘more positive and insightful’.
She was allowed to spend time at home before eventually being discharged on January 3.
During the hearing, Katy’s husband John Danielson raised the issue of family involvement with Dr Doherty.
He said: ‘There was no attempt to work with us as a family. We did not find out what was happening. We were lucky if we got a call to say she was coming home for the day.
‘We didn’t take part in her care and we felt like outsiders.
Dr Doherty said he was not dealing with Katy day-to-day but conceded ‘it was reasonable to expect you (the family) are included in the decision making’.
He added: ‘I can only apologise on behalf of the ward, it should have happened. But I would like to reassure you the clinical decision would not have changed.
Dr Doherty told the inquest Katy still suffered with her mental health and even had suicidal thoughts when she was discharged but she had the support in place to cope, including medication, psychological help and a care coordinator.
He said there was a significant difference between suicidal thoughts and suicidal planning.
He said: ‘During discharge Katy was calm throughout, engaged and was willing to keep taking her medication. She accepted she had to return to her life back home.’
But he accepted there were concerns which had been raised from a serious incident investigation review carried out by Manx Care.
That review highlighted a failure to carry out blood tests upon Katy’s admission to hospital, a failure to update the risk assessment on her discharge and poor record keeping.
An action plan has since been drawn up with many of the issues raised having already been addressed.
However, Dr Doherty said these issues would not have affected the decision to discharge Katy or the treatment she received.
He said: ‘Katy did not meet the threshold to remain on the ward and we had not identified any additional risks which would have resulted in her stay being extended.
‘Extending the stay of a patient can do more harm than good as they can develop an over reliance and dependence on the hospital setting.’
In his written statement read out at the inquest, Mr Danielson outlined the issues in his wife’s life which led her to suffering from her mental health. They had been together for a long time and married in 2001. They had one daughter Mitzi.
He said: ‘Katy was compassionate, caring and believed in doing things right. But things changed in 2016 when she had a stroke and she had to relearn how to speak.
‘Her mental health started to change. She said she used to think fast but now her mind was sometimes silent.’
A series of personal issues exacerbated her mental health issues. She lost her mum during the Covid lockdown and her dad passed away in 2022.
A conflict with a wider family member led to legal action and added to her stress while she also had problems with a tenant at a block of flats she owned.
Katy told her daughter Mitzi in October 2023 she had thoughts about ending her life so Mitzi called the mental health crisis team.
Things came to a head on December 18 last year when Katy drove to Marine Drive with the intention of taking her own life. But she stopped and called 999 which was when she was voluntarily admitted to Manannan Court.
In her statement, Mitzi raised a number of concerns about her mum’s care and called Manx Care several times before her mum was eventually admitted.
Mitzi also called a number of times while her mum was in Manannan Court to ask about her care but none of the calls were recorded but Mitzi had kept a record of them herself.
She also asked about the discharge meeting and when it would be but she was never given a specific time.
In her statement Mitzi said: ‘I feel a number of government institutions could have offered more support and I want to say this in the hope it benefits other people in the future.
‘I find it worrying Manannan Court did not keep a record of my calls and I don’t think they took the situation seriously enough in my view.’
Katy’s body was discovered on Douglas beach, opposite Tower House on Loch Promenade, by a dog walker at around 1.30pm on February 8.
The dog walker called 999 and police soon arrived. They carried out CPR but a paramedic declared Katy dead at the scene.
A postmortem concluded she had died due to drowning.
Computer records show Katy had searched ways to die and suicide prevention as well as tide times, the weather in Douglas and had viewed webcams in the harbour area shortly before she died.
Assistant coroner Rachael Braidwood concluded Katy had died sometime between 11am and 1.30pm on February 8 and ‘had not been in the water long’ before her body was discovered.
In delivering a verdict of suicide, Ms Braidwood said: ‘I am satisfied Katy’s decision to enter the water was deliberate and she had not fallen in. When she entered the water she intended to take her own life.’