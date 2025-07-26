A grass fire off the Mountain Road could have been much worse if it had not been discovered early, the fire service has warned.
It has been a busy couple of days for Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Srvice after being called out to three incidents in 36 hours.
Crews were called to a grass fire near the Gooseneck on the Mountain Road just before 12.30pm on Friday.
Posting on Facebook, Station Officer Quirk said: ‘At 12.25pm yesterday (Friday) Ramsey crews responded to reports of a grass fire in a field above the Gooseneck on the Mountain Road.
‘A 4x4 off-road vehicle was used to access the area and a small fire extinguished using a high pressure hose reel.
‘There was evidence of a small camp fire and disposable barbecue found in the area and it is fortunate that it was discovered by a farmer before it developed further.’
Later that day, at 5.15pm, crews attended a property in Laxey after smoke was seen in the area while on Saturday morning there were reports of a blaze at Tromode which turned out to be a small fire caused by an electrical cable.
Station Officer Quirk said: ‘At 5.15pm on Friday, Laxey crews were called out to investigate smoke seen in the area of Ballacollister Road, Laxey. Crews discovered a controlled burn of garden waste was being carried out at a property in the area.
‘If you are considering carrying out a controlled burn we would ask that you call the Emergency Services Joint Control Room to notify them and prevent any well meant but unnecessary call outs.
‘This morning (Saturday) Douglas crews responded to reports of a domestic structure fire in Tromode.
‘On arrival they discovered that an electric cable leading from a solar panel array had been damaged which had caused a small fire to some external cladding.
‘The homeowner had managed to extinguish the fire prior to our arrival and crews used thermal imaging equipment to monitor the area whilst engineers were called to make the panels and associated wiring safe.’
