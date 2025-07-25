Police have shut a road in a town in the Isle of Man.
A section of Station Road in Port Erin has been closed and eyewitnesses have told Isle of Man Today that a number of emergency service vehicles can be seen parked-up on the route.
‘Police: Closed Road’ signs have been placed on the section connecting Station Road and Castletown Road.
Police cars and a fire engine can be seen within the blocked-off area.
Local sources in the area told Isle of Man Today that they’ve had to ask police for permission to access their property which is located in the area,
It is not yet clear why the road has been closed, but the Isle of Man Constabulary has been contacted for comment.
