In this month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan talks about the council’s Summer Season of Music.
Now in its 30th year, the Isle of Man Arts Council’s Summer Season of Music is well underway, filling the Villa Marina Arcade with the sounds of music and community spirit.
As part of the ‘Arts in the Arcade’ initiative, this beloved concert series continues to bring together musicians and audiences in a shared celebration of live performance.
Originally launched in the Sea Terminal in 1995 before moving to the Villa Marina Arcade in 2009, the Summer Season has become a staple of the island’s cultural calendar, and this year is proving to be one of the most vibrant yet.
So far, 14 brass bands and three Wurlitzer organists have performed as part of the 2025 line-up, with more than 1,100 people already attending these free concerts since the season began.
From families and holidaymakers to seasoned supporters and local care-home residents, the response so far has been fantastic, and there’s still more to come.
This year’s performers reflect the impressive diversity and depth of musical talent across the island.
From youth ensembles like the Manx Youth Band and Manx Youth Jazz Orchestra, to long-established favourites such as Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band and Ramsey Town Band, generations of musicians, sometimes from the same family, are sharing the stage and passing the baton of tradition.
The Wurlitzer concerts have also welcomed renowned visiting players from the UK, many making special flying visits just to perform a single lunchtime concert for island audiences.
With several brass band concerts and Wurlitzer performances remaining, the brass series continues on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons throughout July and August.
The ever-popular lunchtime Wurlitzer concerts also return on Wednesdays at 1pm.
Each performance is entirely free to attend, welcoming all ages into a warm, accessible and inspiring space.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK, said: ‘The continued development of our long-running Arts in the Arcade series is a great opportunity for the whole community to freely enjoy the arts in an iconic venue situated in the very heart of the cultural area in Douglas.’
The Summer Music Season is a lasting example of the Council’s commitment to accessibility, inclusion and cultural enrichment.
By offering high-quality live performances without attendance cost, the Arts Council ensures that the magic of music is available to everyone, regardless of financial means.
The 2024 concerts attracted more than 2,000 attendees, and hopes are high for an even bigger turnout this year.
Whether it’s your first time or a seasonal tradition, there’s something incredibly special about hearing brass melodies or the majestic tones of the Wurlitzer echoing through the Arcade on a sunny afternoon.
So if you’ve not yet joined us, come along, grab a seat, enjoy the music, and be part of a long-running celebration of Manx creativity and community.