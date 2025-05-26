Green fingered foster carers and service staff recently transformed a patch of land on Douglas promenade into a colourful green haven. Here Manx Care’s family placement service gives Examiner readers an insight into this powerful project...
The idea for the flower bed emerged during our preparations for Foster Carer Fortnight 2025, a dedicated time when we celebrate the incredible work of foster carers on the Island, raise awareness about fostering, and aim to recruit new carers. This year, with the core theme of ‘Power of Relationships’ we wanted to create a lasting, visible tribute to the values at the heart of fostering.
We were warmly welcomed to City Hall by Douglas Major Councillor Mrs Natalie Byron-Teare, a passionate advocate for our work. Together with our foster carers and the support of the Parks Team from Douglas City Council, the project came to life. Special thanks to Graham Newsome and Suzanne Parkinson from the Parks Team, who have been fantastic from the very start - offering support and expert advice to help shape the project.
After careful consideration, we chose a circular plot at the entrance to the Sunken Gardens, near the iconic Bee Gees statue, as the perfect location for the flower bed. This site is easily accessible, highly visible to visitors, and scheduled for new planting this spring - just in time for our launch.
The flower bed’s design is a radial pattern with deep symbolism. At its centre, sunflowers represent the children in care - the heart of everything we do. Surrounding them are rings of hardy plants that signify the layers of care and continuous support foster carers provide. The outer ring forms a protective boundary, symbolizing the community and nurturing environment foster carers create. Given the coastal location, the plants were carefully selected for their resilience.
The garden was officially planted on Saturday, with some of our foster carers and the fostering team coming together to bring this vision to life. We were also joined by Julie Gibney Children and Families Assistant Director, Teresa Cope Manx Care CEO and Wendy Reid Chair of the Manx Care Board. Over the coming months, the flower bed will burst into colour, providing a beautiful and meaningful space for the community to enjoy.
Foster Carer Fortnight has been a great success, helping to raise awareness and spark interest across the community. If it’s inspired you to find out more about how you can get involved, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the wonderful team on 610000, or visit the Fostering and Adoption page on the Isle of Man Government website, where you can complete a short online enquiry form.