Ronaldsway-based Rex Rental has announced a five-year franchise agreement with Hertz, one of the world’s leading car rental providers.
Rex’s collection sites at both the Isle of Man Airport and the Sea Terminal will be rebranded to feature the distinctive yellow Hertz branding over the coming weeks.
The firm’s managing director Ian Drake said: ‘We have come such a long way since we launched Rex in September 2018.
‘The agreement with Hertz is testament to the success of the Rex brand and the hard work of the team since then.
‘It is also great news for the Isle of Man.
‘Hertz regard the island as having excellent growth potential, hence the five-year agreement and the desire to have a presence here.
‘Having respected and high-profile brands such as Hertz serving the visitor economy sector will also help support the Isle of Man in terms of enhancing consideration of it as a place to visit.
‘As with Rex Rental, the new Hertz-branded operation will continue to offer a range of vehicles for rental.
‘From small cars to big cars, vans to minibuses, our fleet growth has been enabled by our relationship with local finance provider Black Horse Offshore who have been hugely supportive.’
Day-to-day, the Hertz operation in the Isle of Man will be the responsibility of existing Rex Rental general manager, Evie Owen.
Mr Drake added: ‘She is highly experienced in the vehicle rentals sector and has successfully managed both the growth in our business and the growth in our fleet.’
Bookings via Hertz for car and van rentals in the Isle of Man will be able to be made from June 1.