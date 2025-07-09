The founders of one of the Isle of Man’s most recognisable food and drink businesses have announced they are stepping away from the business, citing the ‘harsh financial realities’ of running a small business on the island.
Paul and Tiffany Kerruish, who launched The Fynoderee Distillery from their garage in 2017, confirmed their joint departure in a heartfelt statement on Facebook that has sparked an outpouring of support from fans and customers.
‘After nine years spent conceiving, launching, building and operating one of the island’s most prominent and award-winning food & drink businesses, it’s with heavy hearts that we announce our joint departure from The Fynoderee Distillery,’ they wrote.
‘Unfortunately for us, the harsh financial realities of operating a craft distillery and hospitality business on our fair Isle are relentless, especially one as complex as what Fynoderee had become.’
They explained that while they were deeply passionate about the brand, they were unable to match that with the financial backing needed to retain their stake in the business, which is now being run by its investors.
‘This was not what we wanted, but we are gradually coming to terms with what has happened to us and trying to reflect back positively on the incredible adventure,’ the couple added.
Tiff and Paul reminisced about starting out in their garage, packing bottles at their dining room table with their toddlers and cat nearby, before growing Fynoderee into a household name celebrated for its Manx storytelling and spirits.
While they were unable to share the full details behind their departure, they said: ‘We are not the first and we will certainly not be the last original founders to find themselves the leading character in their own tale of woe.’
They ended their message with a toast: ‘We raise a parting glass to you all and say an enormous GURA MIE EU / THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts.’