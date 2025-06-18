The Gef 30 Under 30 campaign celebrates young Manx professionals shaping the Isle of Man’s future through leadership, creativity and ambition.
Among the 2025 winners is Robyn Freestone, a 24-year-old events manager and music promoter who’s breathing new life into the island’s nightlife.
Recognised in the Trailblazer category, supported by Boston Multi Family Office, Robyn is building inclusive, vibrant spaces where people feel seen, safe and inspired.
Robyn’s people skills were shaped long before she stepped behind a bar.
‘That’s where I originally gained my people skills,’ she says. ‘It taught me so much and gave me the confidence I needed to succeed.’
She started her local hospitality career at 1886, working behind the bar and helping out with events.
That’s when she realised it was about more than just serving drinks.
‘I realised how much joy there is in being the reason someone has an amazing night. It became about creating experiences.’
One of her biggest projects was at The Bridge pub in Douglas, where she was given creative freedom to completely reimagine the space.
‘At the time, it was basically an old man’s pub,’ she says. ‘I brought in my DJ and musician friends, stepped behind the decks myself, and gave the place a new vibe.’
What followed was something more than a bar. Robyn created a welcoming community space where local performers could shine and guests of all ages could feel at home. ‘It wasn’t just a place for drinks, it was about connection, music, creativity and belonging.’
Now focused on new ventures and festival appearances, Robyn continues to pour her energy into building memorable nights out. This summer, she’s playing at venues across the island, including Full Moon Festival, and is already planning future events.
She’s keen to challenge the assumption that hospitality is just about ‘pulling pints’.
‘You have a genuine impact on people’s lives. They open up to you, and you really get to know who they are,’ she says. ‘There’s a lot of emotional intelligence involved.’
Robyn has faced challenges too, especially being young and, as she puts it, ‘five foot nothing’. She’s had to learn to be firm and to stand her ground. ‘I’ve learnt to stand up for myself and be assertive, while still showing empathy,’ she says.
‘Confidence and knowing the law are powerful tools.’
She credits her success to just being herself. ‘Authenticity matters, especially today.
‘At the start of 2024, I decided to fully embrace who I am, and it led me to the best place I’ve ever been, surrounded by amazing people. You are who you surround yourself with.’
Winning a Gef 30 Under 30 award is more than a trophy for Robyn. It’s a sign that being herself really works.
‘I’ve shown that by being 100 percent me, I can change my life and hopefully others’ too. This platform matters because it shows the next generation what’s possible.’