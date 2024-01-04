Four firefighters from the island have presented cheques to two charities after completing a mountain climbing challenge.
By attempting to climb six of the highest peaks in the UK and Ireland in the ‘six peaks challenge’, the four members of the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service raised £2,428 – an amount that was split between The Fire Fighters Charity and Isle Listen.
Chief fire officer Mark Christian, firefighters Sam Quilleash and Elliott Moore and leading firefighter Amber Carridge completed the challenge over a six day period, finishing by climbing up Snaefell and finishing in Laxey.
The adventure did not always go smoothly.
On one of the days, the group were forced to call-off an attempt to summit Carrauntoohil in Ireland, making the decision to head back down the mountain.
A statement on behalf of the group posted online by the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service read: ‘51 miles hiked/ran, 18,700ft elevation gain, 1,375 miles driven, four ferry crossings, one cancelled ferry, one missed hotel (due to lateness) and one wash bag left behind!’
Cheques of £1,214 - half of the full amount - were presented to both charities at Douglas Fire Station recently.