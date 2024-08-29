Work is set to start on a project to replace four kilometres of water main in the south of the island costing half a million pounds.
Manx Utilities will this week begin replacing the water main from Ballaglonney Farm, Grenaby (Kerrowkeil) Road to Ballaquinney Farm.
The project is estimated to take 30 weeks to complete and is a priority replacement due to the existing pipe frequently bursting and is now at the end of its life. The main was originally laid in 1967 and supports the delivery of mains water to 3,810 customers.
An investment of over £3.5 million has been made over the last five years to replace old water mains in the south of the Island, with approximately 20 kilometres of new main installed.
A spokesman for Manx Utilities said: ‘The latest main will be the final priority replacement required for the area at present and will help to provide a robust supply to the south for years to come.
‘This programme of mains replacement will also mean that much less treated water is lost through repeated bursts to safeguard our precious water supplies.’
The main will be laid from Ballaglonney Farm, along Ronague Road, turning into the entrance of the field above Grenaby Farm. The main will cross land farmed by Ballatrollag, Ballacricket, Ballagilbert, Ballaquinney and Ballaglonney (Ronague).
With the support of local landowners, the installation route will primarily be in fields but could occasionally affect roads in the area. A road closure will apply to Ronague Road due to the width and depth of excavation required although residents will have access to properties at all times.
The spokesman added: ‘Manx Utilities is appreciative of residents and businesses for their cooperation while this work is undertaken.’