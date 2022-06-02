Free ads for all attending our business event

More than 60 businesses of all sizes have already signed up to attend one of Isle of Man Newspapers’ upcoming free Business Growth Event sessions and more are welcome to come along.

The sessions have been specifically designed to provide local businesses with new and innovative marketing ideas on how to engage and connect with more customers in 2022.

This will include a presentation from Nick Shaw, an international marketing consultant, who will explain how, in these ever-changing times, you can attract more new customers over the year ahead.

Dan Williams, commercial manager for Isle of Man Newspapers, said: ‘After what has been a period of uncertainty for many businesses over the past two years, we wanted to invite local businesses to a free event which will offer marketing advice and solutions, to help them secure more new customers and future proof their businesses over the year ahead.

‘As a locally trusted brand we also wanted to offer businesses the chance to enjoy special offers on our digital and print advertising to reach new customers at exclusive rates.’

The event is on over five days, with five sessions on each day to choose from. The dates are: June 27, 28 and 29 at the Comis Hotel at Mount Murray; June 30 at the Millennium Centre in Ramsey, and July 1 at the Claremont Hotel in Douglas.

Each session last about 45mins and everyone who attends one of the sessions receive a free advert in any of Isle of Man Newspapers publications.

All attendees will also be invited to join the new Isle of Man Business Club which offers a number of exclusive benefits including access to exceptional savings of up to 80% on theirfuture advertising campaigns.