Free school meal scheme extended for Easter holidays
Thursday 7th April 2022 9:55 am
(IOM Newspapers )
Tynwald has unanimously passed legislation to allow children who receive free school meals to continue to do so over the Easter holidays.
The extraordinary sitting of Tynwald has just concluded.
The request to bring the meal voucher scheme back comes from the education minister and was one of the measures announced earlier this week to try and help ease the impact of the cost of living crisis.
The motion was seconded by Douglas South MHK Claire Christian, who praised government for ‘moving fast’ on the issue.
