Free school meal scheme extended for Easter holidays

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Tynwald has unanimously passed legislation to allow children who receive free school meals to continue to do so over the Easter holidays.

The extraordinary sitting of Tynwald has just concluded.

The request to bring the meal voucher scheme back comes from the education minister and was one of the measures announced earlier this week to try and help ease the impact of the cost of living crisis.