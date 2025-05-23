Committee chairman Juan Watterson SHK said it was the first time he could recall when the issue of parliamentary language had been subject to a report and a debate.
And it was likely to have also been the first time that the title and lyrics of a Eurovision Song Contest entry have been used to argue a point in a Tynwald debate.
Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas said: ‘We have to very careful that the words we use in this place don’t become the real story.’
He said he was pulled up in Tynwald last month for using the phrase ‘what the hell’ - prompting Tynwald president Laurence Skelly to warn him again: ‘I reminded you last month that this is an honourable court and not to use that phrase. Please respect this honourable court and your colleagues.’
Mr Thomas pointed out that the title and lyrics of the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest entry used the phrase he was not allowed to use.
‘If it’s acceptable to be used in the official UK entry to the Eurovision Song Contest in the title and 10 times in the lyrics then it seems to me, in the context used, a helpful remark,’ he said.
Mr Watterson said he would like to think that Tynwald held itself to a higher standard than song lyrics.
He said he was sure members could think of some lyrics that would be wholly inappropriate to repeat in the chamber. ‘We should set the bar somewhere else,’ he said.
The standards and members’ interests committee had recommended that Alfred Cannan should be asked to withdraw remarks in which he accused Mr Hooper of ‘fabrication, falsehood and gaslighting’.
But the report’s conclusions left some members feeling uncomfortable.
Paul Craine MLC questioned its findings that ‘fabrication, falsehood and gaslighting’ were just other words for lying.
Mr Craine said ‘We are playing with words. Clearly, things were said that might have been better toned down or better left unsaid.’
Onchan MHK Rob Callister said valuable time was being taken addressing internal disputes among members.
He said some of his Tynwald colleagues would benefit from developing a ‘thicker political skin’.
‘If you are truly passionate about this role, you must be prepared to endure a few political bruises along the way,’ he said.
Mr Hooper had asked the committee to investigate, alleging the Chief Minister’s remarks had been in breach of standing orders.
The comments were made in Tynwald seven months ago after Mr Hooper resigned as Health Minister, stating he was convinced that Mr Cannan’s ultimate aim was to try to privatise the health service.
Mr Cannan described that as ‘a fabrication, a falsehood and a slur on the Council of Ministers’
Tynwald rejected the committee report’s recommendations by 10 votes to 13 in the House of Keys and five votes to three in LegCo.