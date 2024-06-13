A shuttle bus service will operate next week to alleviate traffic congestion during the island’s most popular walking event.
Sponsored by the investments and savings company IFGL, the free transport can accommodate 14 passengers and will run between Douglas and Peel for the 2024 Parish Walk.
The course meanders through each of the Isle of Man's 17 parishes. Competitors must touch the church gate at each of the parish churches in a set order. Starting at 2pm on Saturday, June 22, competitors and supporters can use the shuttle, which runs every 20 minutes. The final bus departs from Peel at 6pm.
In Douglas, the bus stop is located at the Bowl Car Park, while in Peel, it is on Derby Road, opposite the Police station.
Simon Barwell, group marketing director at IFGL said: ‘By offering a shuttle bus service for this year’s Parish Walk, we hope to play a part in reducing the amount of traffic on the road in the busy Douglas to Peel section of the course.
‘As sustainability partner, it is really important to us that we are taking steps to help make the event more environmentally friendly.’
Race director Raymond Cox added: ‘We are delighted to welcome this new initiative from our Sustainability Partner IFGL.
‘The shuttle bus between Douglas and Peel combined with a bag drop service at the start in Douglas and more than 30 feed stations between the start line and Peel should encourage walkers and supporters to leave their cars at home.’
As sustainability partner, IFGL are also once again providing recycling bins which will be available at various points around the 85 mile Parish Walk course.
There will be three types of bins clearly marked for general waste (i.e. food wrappers), compostable material (food waste, vegware cups) or recyclable material (plastics).