Members of the public are being invited to a free stroke awareness and blood pressure testing event in Peel this weekend.
Aimed at helping raise awareness of one of the UK’s leading causes of death and disability, the Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann is hosting the event at Peel Yacht Club on Saturday, July 11, from 10am to 4pm, as part of its ongoing community health initiatives.
The day will bring together local Rotarians, healthcare professionals and partner organisations, including Manx Care stroke nurses from Noble’s Hospital and representatives from the Stroke Association, to offer free, quick blood pressure checks and information on stroke prevention.
Organisers say high blood pressure is one of the main causes of strokes, yet often presents no symptoms, making regular checks an important part of early detection and prevention.
Alongside the health checks, visitors will be able to learn how to recognise the early warning signs of a stroke using the F.A.S.T. acronym, which highlights key symptoms including facial weakness, arm weakness and speech problems, and stresses the importance of calling emergency services immediately if a stroke is suspected.
Manx Care stroke nurses will also be on hand throughout the day to discuss prevention, recovery and lifestyle changes that can help reduce risk.
Rotary Club president David Scott said the aim of the event is to encourage people to take control of their cardiovascular health.
He said: ‘We want to empower our community to take control of their cardiovascular health.
‘High blood pressure is a “silent killer”, but it’s easily manageable once detected. Knowing your numbers can be the first step in preventing a stroke before it happens.’
Stroke remains a major public health issue, with organisers highlighting that in the UK someone suffers a stroke every three-and-a-half minutes, and that it is one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability.