A progress report outlining work to strengthen and simplify the relationship between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Manx Care has been published ahead of this month's sitting of Tynwald.
The update details progress made since Tynwald members unanimously backed the department's recommendation to pursue option three of the Mersey Internal Audit Agency (MIAA) governance review in February 2026.
According to the report, a detailed draft implementation plan has been developed as part of the next phase of the governance changes.
Work has also continued on the Financial Recovery Programme, while external professional support has been secured to review the DHSC's capability and capacity.
The department has also brought forward proposals to restructure its board, with the aim of bringing together representatives from across the island's health and social care system, including Public Health and Manx Care.
During the summer, the DHSC will carry out a structured programme of engagement with those involved in the original MIAA review, alongside other key stakeholders.
The engagement will include a series of workshops and working groups to test the draft implementation plan and ensure the proposals are realistic, practical and capable of being delivered.
The department says it will return to Tynwald in December with refined proposals, feedback from the engagement process and an updated implementation plan.
Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian said: ‘The Department is focused on laying the foundations for meaningful and lasting reform across our health and social care system. Good progress has been made to date and it’s vital that we maintain momentum.
‘By working with our partners and stakeholders, we can create a more joined-up and resilient system that is better equipped to meet the needs of our island both now and in the future.’
The Governance Review progress report has been published as part of the Tynwald Register of Business ahead of the July 2026 sitting.