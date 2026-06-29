Jonathan Richard Fletcher, of Mona Street, was bailed by magistrates on May 21.
However, on May 23, he was said to have called emergency services four times, without genuine reason.
Fletcher was said to have been ‘rambling incoherently’, then said that he wanted to report the theft of a set of speakers.
He was arrested and remanded into custody on May 26.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said there’d been recent changes to the defendant’s medication and he'd been engaging with the Drug and Alcohol Team.
Fletcher was re-bailed and is due for a trial on August 28 for an allegation of making nuisance calls to emergency services