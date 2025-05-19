Elsewhere, tours have operated during the CWGC’s annual War Graves Week, from May 2nd to 11th, and continue over the summer.
This is the first time the island has been included in such tours which also take place across the UK. The launch coincides with the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8 and VJ Day on August 15.
The tour at Douglas will give people the chance to discover the remarkable stories of the men and women of the Commonwealth forces that died in the First and Second World Wars who are buried and commemorated in the Isle of Man.
Those attending can learn about the stories of those commemorated by the CWGC in Douglas and the skills, dedication and expertise of those CWGC staff and volunteers who work to keep their memory alive.
The Commonwealth War Graves Commission Director of Education, Engagement and Volunteering, Simon Bendry, said: ‘This year marks a special and unique year with the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day.’
‘We are incredibly excited for people to come out and join one of our tours or exhibitions over the coming weeks, and to share their stories of the fallen so we can keep telling them for generations to come.’
The tour is listed online here: https://www.cwgc.org/visit-us/events-tours-and-talks/
People can book tours online by visiting: https://eventbrite.co.uk/e/cwgc-tours-2025-douglas-cemetery-isle-of-man-tickets-1345109281069 or you can book a tour and find out more by visiting: www.cwgc.org