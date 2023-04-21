Professional freestyle footballer Ash Randall is visiting nine local schools this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Born and brought up in Cardiff, the talented 30-year-old’s aim is to inspire pupils through putting on football freestyle skills displays and talking about the challenges and failures he has faced while training new skills and attempting Guinness world records.
He is ranked as one of the best football freestyler entertainers in the world. Visit his website www.ashfreestyle.com to find out more.