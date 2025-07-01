Headteachers and deputy heads in the Isle of Man are to be balloted on whether to take industrial action.
The National Association of Head Teachers is embroiled in a dispute with the island’s education department, accusing it of fostering a ‘toxic culture of bullying and intimidation’.
A formal postal ballot will open on Monday July 7, closing on Monday August 11.
NAHT’s national executive committee authorised the formal ballot after island members voted 72% in favour of the move in an indicative electronic poll.
NAHT says the step is necessary to protect its members from ‘further misuse of disciplinary proceedings by the education department, disregard of agreed policies and procedures, and victimisation of its officials’.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture refutes the claims.
Rob Kelsall, NAHT’s assistant general secretary, wrote to the island's interim chief executive Mark Lewin in May, raising a formal collective dispute with the Isle of Man education department.
He has previously claimed that there were examples of schools leaders who have been suspended for 10 months and an independent investigation concluded there was no case to answer yet they were facing further ‘baseless’ allegations.
Mr Kelsall posted on X that the NAHT would ‘not stand by and see school leaders forced out of their jobs and left crushed’. ‘Regrettably, a toxic culture has once again taken hold,’ he said.
Commenting on the support for a ballot on industrial action, Mr Kelsall said: ‘This wasn’t a road we wanted to have to go down, but we were left with little choice due to the inaction of the Isle of Man government.
‘In these circumstances we are pleased school leaders have indicated their support for a ballot on industrial action to defend the basic employment rights of themselves and their colleagues.
‘This is about standing up for the safety, dignity, and fair treatment of our members in the face of disgraceful treatment by the education department which may well constitute unlawful conduct.
‘Of course, we remain ready to hold further talks with the Isle of Man government to resolve these issues, but it must be willing not just to listen but also to act upon our serious concerns.’
The union has highlighted four areas of ‘critical’ concern including alleged victimisation of NAHT members and officials, repeated and serious breaches of the Fairness at Work Policy, misuse of the disciplinary procedure for teachers and breaches of the Code of Conduct for public servants.
The DESC has been approached for a response.
Media IoM contacted the department on May 21 asking whether any headteachers of school leaders are currently suspended or have been suspended for a period of 10 months, and whether any investigations had concluded and found no wrongdoing.
We have yet to receive a response.