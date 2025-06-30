A 58-year-old who exposed himself to a woman has been put on probation for two years.
Phillip Simon Harvey denied the offence but was found guilty after a summary court trial.
They were said to have only met once previously, but she went there due to a dog walking arrangement.
However, while she was in his living room, Harvey asked her: ‘Can you be discreet?’
She said that she told him ‘yes’, and that she had assumed that he may have a surprise for his wife.
However, when he returned to the room, he stood in a ‘presentation stance’, naked from the waist down, except for a pair of skin-coloured stockings, and asked her: ‘Do you think this is acceptable?’
She said that she had told him it was not, and he replied: ‘Would you like me to put my trousers back on?’
Harvey had locked and bolted the doors, and again asked the woman ‘Can you be discreet?’ before letting her out.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood referred to a probation report, which said that the defendant still denied the offence, and had therefore shown no remorse.
Harvey, whose address was given as no fixed abode, was represented in court by advocate Lawrence Vaughan-Williams.
Mr Vaughan-Williams said that Harvey had lost his job, his home, and his wife due to a break-up, and was now living in a tent.
Harvey was said to have been previously living in a camper van during his trial, but Mr Vaughan-Williams said that his wife had taken that, so he had been pitching his tent in Port Soderick.
The advocate said that his client was perhaps in denial, and facing a very uncertain future, as he was no longer able to work in the care home that he had previously been employed at.
Mr Vaughan-Williams said that Harvey was now homeless and receiving £97 per week in benefits.
He said that a period of probation would enable him to take part in a program available which had produced good results.
A probation report assessed the defendant as a low risk of reoffending, said to be largely due to his age and lack of previous convictions.
The Deputy High Bailiff said that she could give the defendant no credit for a guilty plea or remorse and told Harvey: ‘You invited the complainant to your home under false pretences.
‘The front door was locked. I’m not suggesting you locked her in, but it would have enhanced her feelings of vulnerability and fear.
‘What possessed you to behave in that way towards somebody you didn’t know, and that you thought it could be acceptable, is difficult to fathom.’
Harvey will pay the prosecution costs at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.