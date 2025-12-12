Finance and wealth solutions provider IFGL has appointed Adam Creamore as head of group internal audit.
Adam brings nine years of experience as a chartered accountant, having worked in professional services as an audit and advisory senior manager with KPMG and, more recently, with the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority in its policy and risk division.
Based in the firm’s Cooil Road office in Douglas, Adam succeeds Jenny Trimble following a smooth handover that the firm say has ensured continuity for the business and the team.
Commenting on his appointment, Adam said: ‘Having worked with a number of life insurance businesses in the Isle of Man and across the Channel Islands in various capacities, I am excited to bring this experience to my new role and support the group’s growth in the coming years.
‘It is already clear to me that the executive team recognises the value of internal audit and the contribution our team can make to ensuring customers receive the best possible value and service.’
IFGL chief executive Rob Allen added: ‘I am very pleased to welcome someone with Adam’s expertise and experience to such a key role within the group. I look forward to working closely with him as he and his team play a key role in ensuring IFGL continues delivering exceptional value to our customers.’
