Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK is representing the Isle of Man Government at the British-Irish Council Summit in the Vale of Glamorgan today.
The summit brings together heads of government and ministers from the UK, Ireland and the Crown Dependencies to discuss shared issues.
Mr Cannan said: ‘The Isle of Man is a valuable member of the British-Irish Council. The Island’s size means that the ability to come together with other nations to share and exchange information is of the utmost value to help amplify our global impact. It is also a key forum to raise the profile of the Isle of Man and to maintain the Island’s national interests.’
The meeting is the forty-fourth summit since the council was established in 1999.