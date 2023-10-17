These new digital pictures show how an 80-bedroom hotel development in the heart of Douglas could look once its built.
The Tevir Group has now submitted a planning application for its scheme, set for the Villiers Square site in the city's Loch Promenade.
If given the green light, the development will include over 80,000 square foot of office, retail and leisure space as well as the plans for a substantial hotel on the site.
A fully landscaped public space and an 'improved streetscape' behind Villiers House and Clarendon House will also be created, according to developers.
Ciaran Doherty, Managing Director, Tevir Group said: ‘Following on from the announcement by the Minister for Enterprise at the recent Isle of Man Government Conference, we are pleased to submit the final plans for consideration. Subject to approval being granted, the development promises to transform this important gateway to Douglas.
‘We are grateful to the Planning and Building Control Directorate for their assistance with the pre-application and consultation process. We are also grateful for the support of the Department for Enterprise; its Island Infrastructure Scheme has been a key element in enabling us to progress the development.
‘Subject to obtaining planning permission, we will be looking to start work on the site as soon as practicably possible.’
Last month, Isle of Man Today revealed how the Villiers Square project was one of three new developments planned for 'key brownfield sites' on the Isle of Man.
A separate scheme by Duluth Limited, part of the Dandara Group, will see 55 apartments built in Douglas.
A plan to build 38 apartments on the site of the former Ocean Castle Hotel in Port Erin is also set to be put forward.
All three projects will go ahead thanks in large part to a government scheme, launched in January this year, which provides up to 25% funding in support of registered unoccupied urban sites that have been empty for many years and are not financially viable to redevelop without additional support.
The government says the Lake Road and Ocean Castle Hotel will provide residential accommodation in line with the Island Plan’s ambition to improve housing provisions, with 1,000 additional occupied homes by the end of 2026.
Planning applications for both sites will be lodged within six months and the government has agreed in principle to foot up to 10% of the projects' costs, excluding any land deals, which will be paid when the project is finished.
Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Treasury Minister added: ‘Key ambitions outlined in Our Island Plan and Economic Strategy are to further develop infrastructure and services for our community and plan for increased jobs, increased visitors and an increased working population.
'By providing funding from the £100m Economic Strategy Fund for schemes such as the Island Infrastructure Scheme, we are supporting and incentivising the private sector to invest in our Island while contributing to the economic growth, prosperity and sustainability of our Island.