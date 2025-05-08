Jurby Commissioners have objected to a planning application for a bus shelter to be turned into private storage.
The proposal for the shelter on Snaefell View has caused concern amongst residents, but the landowner says incidents of anti-social behaviour are common.
But the local authority says it is ‘imperative’ that people in the area have somewhere to ‘shield’ themselves from the weather.
A spokesperson from the Commissioners commented: ‘Regardless of other matters, it is imperative that the residents of Jurby have a bus shelter in this vicinity to shield the bus users from the elements.’