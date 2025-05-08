Jurby Commissioners have objected to a planning application for a bus shelter to be turned into private storage.

The proposal for the shelter on Snaefell View has caused concern amongst residents, but the landowner says incidents of anti-social behaviour are common.

But the local authority says it is ‘imperative’ that people in the area have somewhere to ‘shield’ themselves from the weather.

It adds removal of the facility will ‘potentially discourage’ residents from using the bus and believes this is not in accordance with the government’s public transport policy.

A spokesperson from the Commissioners commented: ‘Regardless of other matters, it is imperative that the residents of Jurby have a bus shelter in this vicinity to shield the bus users from the elements.’