A fresh scam has appeared on Facebook which seems to connect Isle of Man Today with a Government compensation scheme.
These fake posts are appearing on the social media site, with people being invited to phone overseas call centres as a result of clicking on it.
The scam post shows a picture of Chief Minister Alfred Cannan next to a stock image of British sterling currency, with the headline reading ‘click on your age to get compensation from the Government’.
The age categories are 35 to 44, 45 to 54, 55 to 64 and 65+.
Please be aware that these posts are not from Isle of Man Today, as is suggested on the fake post.
This isn’t the first time that a scam has appeared to use the name of Isle of Man Today.
At the start of November, links and imagery on Facebook would appear to promote online ‘news’ stories published by the Isle of Man Today website.
One fake story purported to carry an interview with Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, while another used an image of an individual called Samuel Leach - both of whom were totally unwitting victims in the scams.
Anyone who clicked on the links were taken to a lengthy online story - again featuring Isle of Man Today branding - which allegedly featured an interview.
The scam posts have been reported to both the government’s Cyber Security Centre for the Isle of Man and Facebook.
Media Isle of Man editor Dion Jones said: ‘We are extremely concerned that our (Isle of Man Today) name, branding and imagery have been stolen and is being used to try and fool unsuspecting readers into parting with their money.
‘We contacted the island’s Cyber Security Centre as soon as we became aware of the fictitious posts and links.’