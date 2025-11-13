Changes have been made to Friday’s (November 14) Steam Packet schedule because of an unfavourable weather forecast.
Friday morning’s 8am sailing from Douglas to Heysham will now depart at 7.30am.
This means that the return sailing from Lancashire will now leave at 1.15pm rather than 1.45pm.
As well as these changes to times, the Steam Packet have also confirmed that tomorrow night’s sailing from Douglas to Heysham at 7.15pm is at risk of disruption or cancellation.
This means that the overnight sailing on Saturday morning (November 15) at 1.45am is also at risk.
A final decision on the 7.15pm sailing will be made by the ship’s Master at 5pm on Friday, to ‘give the sailing every opportunity to take place’.