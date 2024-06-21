Drug dealers across the island have been sentenced to a total of 32 years in jail following a huge police operation to clamp down on street dealing.
Launched in the latter half of 2023, Isle of Man Constabulary worked with the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit to identify individuals actively dealing cocaine during the night-time in Douglas.
The aim of Operation Nightjar was to seize the class A drugs before they hit the streets on the island.
Undercover officers were deployed to seek out and identify those dealing cocaine in the capital by taking on the role of drug users looking to purchase cocaine, and used telephone calls, text messages and social media apps, including Snapchat, to contact drug suppliers and their associates.
Following the undercover operation a series of arrests were made throughout January and February this year.
A total of 16 people have been sentenced during a week-long sitting of General Gaol overseen by Deemster Graeme Cook. The first three days were taken up by mitigation from the defendants’ advocates and then sentencing took place on Thursday and Friday – believed to be the largest such sentencing exercise held in the island’s Courts of Justice.
Sentencing was determined by the amount of drugs involved, any previous convictions, whether there was any financial gain and also any mitigation put forward.
Gemma Bartlett, 35, of Demesne Road, Douglas, was jailed for two years six months in total after admitting three counts of supplying cocaine, one of possessing cocaine and three of possessing class C drugs.
Robert Ward, 36, of New Castletown Road, Douglas, was handed a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years in total for two counts of supplying cocaine.
Thomas Parsons, 24, care of Isle of Man Prison, was jailed for a total of two years five months for two offences of supplying cocaine.
Goran Gasinski, 22, of Queen’s Apartments, Douglas, was jailed for a total of two years eight months for three counts of supplying cocaine.
Connor Shearman, 32, of Westmoreland Road, Douglas, was jailed for a total of three years two months for two counts of supplying cocaine.
Dylan McCallion, 24, of The Laurels, Douglas, was jailed for a total of six years for one count of supplying cocaine and one of possession with intent to supply involving 27.4 grammes of cocaine.
Karl Cameron, 34, and Caleb Langton, 27, both care of Isle of Man Prison, were jailed for two years and five months and three years and four months respectively after admitting supplying cocaine.
Keiran Bratty, 20, of Derby Road, Douglas, received a two year, nine month jail term and Thomas Reff-Butler, 28, Heather Crescent, Pulrose, was handed a sentence of two years and four months for supplying the class A drug.
Andrew Hay, 64, Victoria Road, Douglas, was jailed for two years and five months for three counts of supply.
Leighton Higham, 18 of Willaston Crescent Douglas was handed a two year sentence suspended for two years with a two-year supervision order, having pleaded guilty to suppling and possessing cocaine.
Megan Hurst, 25, of All Saint’s Park, Lonan, had a 20 month sentence suspended for two years, again with a two-year supervision order after admitting one count of being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.
Liam Patton, 23, of Willaston Crescent, was sentenced to 12 months suspended for two years after pleading guilty to possession and supply of cocaine.
Matthew Richards, 24, of Anagh Coar Road, was sentenced to 18 months again suspended for two years after admitting three counts of supply.
Louis Thomas, of no fixed address, has been charged with three offences of supplying the Class A drug cocaine. He failed to appear at Douglas Courthouse and a warrant for his arrest, not backed for bail, remains in place.
Steven Paul Menton, 41, of Boilley Spittal in Peel, had previously pleaded guilty to supplying 0.5 grams of cocaine. His attendance from court was excused and his case was adjourned to July 12.