The affected journeys are all set to take place on Sunday, running from the morning to evening.
It comes after around 11 different Bus Vannin services were axed on Saturday while 25 were cancelled on Friday.
Bus Vannin have since issued an update online to publicise the services that may not go ahead today.
They are:
- 10:41 service 12 Lord Street – Onchan to Lord Street
- 11:20 service 12a Lord Street – Onchan to Lord Street
- 12:10 service 12a Lord Street to Port Erin
- 12:20 service 12a Lord Street – Onchan to Lord Street
- 13:10 service 12a Lord Street to Port Erin
- 13:14 service 11 Port Erin – Loch Prom – Onchan – Lord Street
- 14:14 service 11 Port Erin – Loch Prom – Onchan to Lord Street
- 14:41 service 12 Lord Street – Onchan to Lord Street
- 15:30 service 12 Lord Street to Port Erin
- 16:20 service 12a Lord Street – Onchan to Lord Street
- 16:30 service 11a Port Erin – Loch Prom – Onchan to Lord Street
- 16:41 service 12 Lord Street – Onchan to Lord Street
- 17:10 service 12a Lord Street to Port Erin
- 17:30 service 12 Lord Street to Port Erin
- 18:18 service 11a Port Erin – Loch Prom – Onchan to Lord Street
- 18:43 service 11 Port Erin – Loch Prom – Onchan – Lord Street
- 19:07 service 5 Lord Street – Peel to Ramsey
- 20:59 service 5 Ramsey – Peel to Lord Street
At the time of writing, all of the above journeys are unlikely to go ahead. However, we’ll keep you updated if they do.
A spokesperson for Bus Vannin said: ‘IoM Transport apologise for any inconvenience caused and will keep you up to date on further amendments or where coverage is secured with a highlighted.
Bus Vannin has blamed a shortage of drivers for the cancellation of multiple bus services over the last few weeks.
It says the full service requires a total of 92 drivers but there are currently 10 vacancies for full-time drivers and this week eight were off work due to illness.
And last week, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has admitted he doesn’t know how long the current disruption to bus services could continue.