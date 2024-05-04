The Isle of Man Youth and Junior Cycling Tour takes place today (Saturday) on the Ellerslie Circuit.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has issued the roads that are closed in the area today until no later than 6pm.
The A26 Glen Darragh and Braaid Road will be shut between its junction with The Heritage Trail and its junction with the A24 Foxdale Road.
The C11 Ellerslie Farm Road from its junction with the Glen Darragh Road to its junction with the B35 Garth Road will be closed.
The B35 Garth Road will be closed from its junction with the Ellerslie Farm Road to its junction with the A24 Foxdale to Kewaigue Hill Road at Garth Crossroads and, for the avoidance of doubt, excluding that part of the junction between B35 Garth Road and the D66 Rocky Road; and that part of the junction between the A24 Foxdale Road and the B35 Garth Road as indicated by signage
And the A24 Foxdale Road will remain closed from its junction with the B35 Garth Road to its junction with the A26 Braaid Road at the Braaid and, for the avoidance of doubt, excluding that part of the junction between the A24 Cooil Road and the A26 St Marks as indicated by signage.
Police say these roads, in the Marown area, could reopen before 6pm