The B35 Garth Road will be closed from its junction with the Ellerslie Farm Road to its junction with the A24 Foxdale to Kewaigue Hill Road at Garth Crossroads and, for the avoidance of doubt, excluding that part of the junction between B35 Garth Road and the D66 Rocky Road; and that part of the junction between the A24 Foxdale Road and the B35 Garth Road as indicated by signage