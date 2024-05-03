There is currently an ongoing incident at Isle of Man Airport.
The last update from flight tracking website Skyscanner show that the flight was meant to depart at 4.30pm.
At present, the flight is still grounded.
One passenger has told Isle of Man Today they are expecting an update in the ‘next half hour.’
Other flights are leaving the airport as planned and on-time, the eyewitness said.
Pictures from the scene show several fire and rescue vehicles at the rear of the aircraft.
One can be seen using what looks to be a camera to assess the plane.