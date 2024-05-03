A teenage drink-driver who committed 15 offences in under three months has been sentenced to community service and probation.
Callum David Bennett was filmed by friends as he drove stolen cars but was later identified using the videos.
The 17-year-old from Port Erin pleaded guilty to four counts of taking a vehicle without consent, five counts of having no driving licence, five counts of having no insurance, and one count of drink-driving.
Magistrates ordered him to do 120 hours’ unpaid work in the next 12 months and put him on probation for two years.
The teenager was also banned from driving for two years.
We previously reported that Bennett was seen driving a Ford Fiesta in Port Erin on February 3, at 5.25am.
Police found the vehicle, unattended at Fairy Hill Close, where the teenager lives.
Bennett was spoken to and was described by officers as intoxicated.
He was arrested and failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 52, above the legal limit of 35.
This led to a further investigation into a number of car thefts.
Police seized a mobile phone belonging to another male and videos were found which showed Bennett in various vehicles.
A video filmed from inside a Renault Modus, on November 12, showed Bennett driving the vehicle.
Another video, from December 10, was filmed inside an IVECO van owned by Island Sea Foods, and again showed Bennett driving.
Yet another video showed him driving a Hyundai Ix35 and voices could be heard saying: ‘Remember your corner Bennett’ and ‘Oi Bennett, I reckon you deserve a wheel spin.’
A fourth video was found which showed him driving a Ford Fiesta, with voices again heard, this time as he drifted towards a tree, saying: ‘Bennett. Tree. Alright. Go Bennett.’
The court heard that the teenager only held an expired provisional licence.
During a police interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Bennett was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers, who referred to a probation report, saying that it contained a lot of sensitive information which he would not go into in open court.
Mr Rodgers said that the defendant had suffered some extremely tragic personal circumstances and had also been moving in circles with other young males who had been before the courts, who he was now trying to disassociate himself from.
The advocate said that Bennett had a pastime of playing certain video games and this may have contributed to the nature of his offending.
He said that a threat to life letter had been provided by the police as Bennett had been assaulted on his own doorstep, though he said it was not clear what the source of the threats was.
Mr Rodgers said that, although there were a lot of charges, they related to a smaller number of incidents.
Magistrates also ordered Bennett to pay £125 prosecution costs and to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban, as well as complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.