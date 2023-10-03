The Ramsey and Onchan Fur and Feather Society is to hold its annual show at Andreas Parish Hall, Smeale Road, Andreas, from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.
There will be classes for poultry, pigeons, cagebirds, rabbits, cavies and cats.
