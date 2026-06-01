Major reforms to the island’s immigration rules for migrant workers came into effect this week.
They aim to strengthen safeguards against the risk of the system being abused or exploited.
People already living and working in the Isle of Man under an existing and valid Worker Migrant visa will not be affected.
Treasury Minister Chris Thomas said: ‘These changes to the Worker Migrant route, now in effect, mark an important step towards strengthening the island’s immigration framework.’
Announced earlier this month, the changes bring closer alignment to the UK while aiming to ensure the system remains fair, robust and responsive to the island’s economic and workforce needs.
They also aim to provide greater predictability and consistency for employers.
The changes build on a Council of Ministers report from last year which affirmed government’s commitment to pursuing appropriate inward migration, enhancing security of the island’s borders and responding to employer needs where skills cannot be found on-island.
Key changes to the Worker Migrant route include updated occupation codes and a greater focus on higher skilled roles.
Recruitment from within the Isle of Man and then the Common Travel Area will be prioritised, with recruitment outside of the CTA viewed as a final option.
The new process would be recruitment for 14 days in the Isle of Man, 14 days within the Common Travel Area and then if no success, recruitment outside of the CTA.
Other measures also strengthen rules on which roles can bring dependants, changing employers, and employer compliance.
And there will be restrictions on the ability for individuals on a Worker Migrant Visa to change employers within the first 12 months.
New salary thresholds for Worker Migrant roles have also taken effect from this week.
Thresholds will be kept under review using UK salary data, local labour market evidence and recruitment trends to ensure the system remains fair and responsive to the island’s economic needs.