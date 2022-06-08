Further delay to today’s TT races, roads now closing at 1pm

Practice and qualifying for the 2022 TT Races - Michael Dunlop supertwin ( Dave Kneale )

Wednesday’s TT schedule has been further delayed.

Wet roads, low cloud and mist on the mountain are to blame

Roads are now set to close at 1pm.

The first race of the day is the Supertwin TT, which will now get under way at 3pm, but has been shortened to three laps. Prior to that, there will be warm up and shakedown laps for solos and sidecars at 1.45pm and 2pm respectively.

Roads will open at 5pm at the latest, before closing again at 6pm.