The fast-food chain announced in October than it planned to open a third store in the Isle of Man, joining the one on Groves Road in Douglas and Village Walk in Onchan.
Now, Domino’s has confirmed it will cut the ribbon on its latest island branch in Peel Street, Ramsey on Monday, December 22.
Once operational, the store will be open between 11am and 11pm, seven days a week.
The business is currently recruiting for a variety of new roles as part of the opening, including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.
Domino’s Ramsey store manager Liam Hill said: ‘We’re excited to come to the town of Ramsey to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza.
‘We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers.
‘Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.’
A spokesperson for Domino’s previously told the Isle of Man Examiner that the decision to open a third branch on the island came in response to growing demand from customers in the north.
To mark the opening, the store is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 22, where residents and customers are invited to meet the new store team and try some pizza.
For those interested in joining the team, Domino's Ramsey store says it is offering flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with many training and progression opportunities.