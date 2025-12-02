Many pet owners have voiced disappointment and frustration after Ramsey Town Commissioners confirmed that their postponed firework display will now take place more than a month after originally planned.
The annual display was first due to be held on Saturday, November 1, but was rescheduled to Sunday, November 2, due to what the local authority described as ‘logistical issues’.
It was then cancelled entirely amid forecasts of strong winds, with Commissioners citing safety concerns.
At the time, the authority apologised for the disruption and said the initial postponement had been caused by circumstances ‘beyond its control’.
A shipment delay affecting public displays and retail sales across the island meant that fireworks could not arrive any earlier than Friday, October 31.
Galaxy Fireworks Isle of Man, which supplies most large displays, confirmed the delay had stemmed from issues with dangerous goods certification on the vessel transporting the shipment.
Despite the earlier cancellation, the Commissioners have now confirmed that the rearranged display will be held this coming Saturday (December 6) at Mooragh Park.
The decision has prompted anger from some residents, particularly pet owners who say animals have already endured weeks of private and public displays in the north.
One person wrote, in a public Facebook group online: ‘A month on, can you not just leave it now? The poor pets have been through it all with displays and people having their own shows.’
Another added: ‘Another night of terrified pets. Save them till New Year’s Eve and have a display then.’
The ManxSPCA has warned pet owners online that the display is taking place.
With more than 20 comments online, some have even gone as far as hoping for wind and rain this weekend.
Ramsey is expected to be busy on Saturday evening, with the fireworks set to be accompanied by 80s-themed music from 6pm.