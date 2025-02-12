Castletown Town Commissioners have expressed frustration over the continued vandalism and anti-social behaviour at the town centre’s public toilets.
It follows an attempt to flood the facilities at the town hall on Tuesday night.
The local authority say CCTV footage has identified a male and female who appeared to have intentionally blocked the sinks and toilets before turning on the taps, causing water to spill out onto the floor and eventually seep under the door.
This act of vandalism was only stopped thanks to a member of the public who noticed the water and turned the taps off.
The Commissioners have confirmed that they will be reporting the incident to the police for further investigation.
They have urged residents to report any similar incidents or suspicious behaviour either directly to the town hall or to the police, stressing that timely reporting is crucial in addressing these issues effectively.
This latest incident comes after a series of acts of vandalism at the town’s public toilets in recent months.
Late last year, the Commissioners issued a plea to the public following attempts to start fires in multiple areas of the men’s harbourside toilets.
Earlier in 2024, Castletown Town Commissioners reported that acts of vandalism involved the ‘destruction of soap dispensers and toilet mechanisms’.
At that time the commissioners said the damage generally happens over the weekends.
The repeated incidents are causing growing frustration and financial strain on the Commissioners, who have warned that they may need to restrict access to unsupervised facilities after hours to prevent further damage.
Castletown Town Commissioners are urging members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities as they continue to address the situation.