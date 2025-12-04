Media Isle of Man, publisher of Gef, Isle of Man Today and the Examiner, Independent and Courier newspapers, is recruiting a Sales and Relationship Manager to support its print and digital portfolio.
This role comes at a significant moment for the organisation.
Over recent months, Media Isle of Man has seen continued audience growth, with its websites now firmly established as one of the island’s largest and most trusted digital news brands.
Across September, October and November, almost five million stories were viewed across our websites - an increase of more than 28% on the same period last year.
The new positions represent an exciting opportunity for anyone looking for a fresh start in 2026, joining a team expanding its commercial activity and its role within the community.
This fresh challenge will be well suited to someone who wants a career supporting local businesses and helping them reach audiences through the island’s leading local news platforms.
The successful candidate will help drive commercial partnerships and advertising across iomtoday.co.im, Gef.im and our newspapers.
Key responsibilities include:
* Developing and managing client relationships
* Driving advertising and sponsorship sales across print, digital and events
* Supporting advertisers and coordinating campaigns
* Contributing to revenue growth across all Media Isle of Man platforms
We are looking for someone who:
* Has at least two years’ experience in sales, account management or business development
* Ideally has experience in advertising and/or digital media
* Can build strong relationships with clients and work confidently towards targets
* Is comfortable working with digital media, engagement statistics and social platforms
* Has the energy and organisational skills to work in a busy, deadline-driven environment
In return, we offer:
* A competitive salary with commission
* 26 days’ holiday plus bank holidays
* A laptop, mobile phone and pension scheme
* A friendly, supportive working environment
* Free life assurance
To apply, please send your CV and a short cover letter to [email protected] explaining why you would be a strong fit for the team.